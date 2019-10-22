'Rise of Skywalker' and the End of 'Star Wars'

We could also look at Star Wars Saga as being Skywalker centric, the stories of Anakin (Hayden Christensen), Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Ben Solo (Adam Driver). But even that definition seems questionable given that the sequel series has focused on Rey (Daisy Ridley), who, barring some unlikely retcon, is not a Skywalker. If it’s the Skywalker Saga that’s ending, does that mean that the fates of Leia and Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, are sealed? As the last living Skywalkers that we know of, should they die then their bloodline dies with them. Given Carrie Fisher’s passing, and Kylo Ren’s status as a villain, it’s not unforeseeable that both characters meet their ends in The Rise of Skywalker, but this is also J.J. Abrams we’re talking about, and even though he is in tune with the cyclical and Joseph Campbell-influence of Star Wars, he is still a mystery box filmmaker who doesn’t reveal the turns of his stories in trailers. The Last Jedi (2017) emphasized that the light and dark side were larger than the Skywalker namesake, while also demystifying the black and white notions of the force. It’s been theorized that Skywalker becomes the new name for force-users, who exist not along the paths of light and dark, but somewhere in between and without the antiquated structures of Jedi and Sith. If that’s the case, and Skywalker becomes something bigger than a bloodline, then once again the conclusion of the Saga isn’t the end of the Skywalker story, even more so if Leia and a redeemed Ben Solo live.

What seems most likely is that the end of this Saga is more than Roman numerals, and Skywalkers’ bloodlines and namesakes. The end of this Saga is the end of the Palpatine conflict. Ian McDiarmid’s return to the franchise came as a shock when his role was revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year. The Emperor seemed thoroughly defeated at the end of The Return of the Jedi (1983) and although the now non-canonical expanded universe saw him return, the likelihood of him showing up in another movie seemed slim. But his return gives the Star Wars Saga a concrete through line, a singular big bad, whose lines in the latest trailer seem to suggest that he planned for all of this. Of course we know, that this Star Wars movie, like all the others before it, was not planned out beat for beat from the beginning. Ideas change, collaborators are brought on while others exit, and the effort is made to create a cohesive narrative that ties back to the beginning. As a narrative explores the machinations of the Emperor, the Star Wars Saga in that regard will likely feel complete, while allowing another to begin.

Going all the way back to 2015, Wired ran a profile on Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm’s efforts to revitalize the franchise. The infinite possibilities of the franchise were discussed, along with the ability to move around in time. There are currently three separate Star Wars film series in the works, the first a trilogy written and produced by Game of Thrones ‘ David Benioff and D. B. Weiss and set to start in December 2022. The second a trilogy from The Last Jedi written and directed by Rian Johnson, and the third, a film developed by Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige — though it's unknown if perhaps Feige's film is connected to Johnson or the Game of Thrones creators. It seems unlikely, given how the quick oversaturation of Star Wars affected the box office of Solo (2018) that we’ll see these film series release concurrently. The three year break between The Rise of Skywalker and Benioff and Weiss’ film should give fans just enough time to miss the franchise again. No details about any of these films have been released, but if I had to guess, we expect some to happen before A New Hope and others to happen after The Rise of Skywalker.

The Rise of Skywalker feels like the end of a specific narrative, and the end of a saga makes for great marketing, but even if we’re saying goodbye to some of these characters, it seems doubtful that they won’t be seen again in some fashion, be it movies, series, comics, video games, or novels. Perhaps the answer is right there in the trailer, “This Christmas the Saga will end. The story lives forever.” Under its previous, and perhaps antiquated definition of saga, Star Wars is ending. But as a story, not simply one defined by numbered entries, bloodlines, and parallel narratives, Star Wars entries will continue on forever.