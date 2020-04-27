HEAT VISION

'The Rise of Skywalker' to Hit Disney+ Early for Star Wars Day

by Ryan Parker
This is not the first time Disney has moved a streaming date up as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home.
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'   |   Courtesy of Lucasfilm
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting Disney+ two months early on May 4, just in the time for Star Wars Day, it was announced Monday. The new release date is the unofficial fan holiday for the sci-fi franchise (aka "May the Fourth be With You"). 

With the addition, all nine Skywalker films will be available to watch on Disney+. Rise was not slated to hit Disney+ until July. 

This is not the first time Disney has moved a streaming date up amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, which is continuing to keep people at home. Onward was also available on Disney+ months early. Disney also brought Frozen 2 to its streaming service three months early due to the pandemic.

Rise, which was released in theaters Dec. 20, made more than a billion dollars at the worldwide box office, but is among the lowest scoring films of the series critically. However, Rise has a high audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. 

The J.J. Abrams film stars Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams.

