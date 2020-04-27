'The Rise of Skywalker' to Hit Disney+ Early for Star Wars Day

This is not the first time Disney has moved a streaming date up as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to keep people at home.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting Disney+ two months early on May 4, just in the time for Star Wars Day, it was announced Monday. The new release date is the unofficial fan holiday for the sci-fi franchise (aka "May the Fourth be With You").

With the addition, all nine Skywalker films will be available to watch on Disney+. Rise was not slated to hit Disney+ until July.

Heat Vision breakdown