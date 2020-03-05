Riz Ahmed Tackling Fantastical Love Story 'Exit West' for Obamas' Higher Ground Productions

The novel is about a young couple, Saeed and Nadia, who live in an unnamed city undergoing civil war and finally have to flee, using a system of magical doors, which lead to different locations around the globe.

Ahmed would play Saeed in what is described as a love story with elements of fantasy and magical realism.

No writer is on board at this stage.

Higher Ground is smiling pretty after its documentary American Factory, made with Participant Media, won the Oscar for best doc at this year’s Academy Awards.

Ahmed is coming off the Berlin Film Festival premiere of Mogul Mowgli, a drama he wrote and that won the festival’s Critics Award. The actor saw his rock drama Sound of Metal, directed by Darius Marder, premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and then be acquired by Amazon Studios. The movie will roll out theatrically Aug. 14, 2020.

The actor, who has also appeared in blockbusters Venom and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is repped by WME, Gordon & French.