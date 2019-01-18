Deadpool Creator Rob Liefeld Returns to X-Men Comics with 'Major X'

Comic book creator Rob Liefeld is going back to the territory that launched his career.

Liefeld is unleashing a six-issue limited series at Marvel called Major X, which focuses on a mysterious mutant from a realm known as X-istence, a place where mutants live in peace and harmony. The problem? His home has disappeared, and he has come to the mainstream Marvel universe for answers.

"It's about a guy who has lost his home and he'll do anything to restore it," Liefeld tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It's about all the obstacles on his path to try to make that happen."

Liefeld is scripting and drawing six-issues series, which has additional art from Whilce Portacio and Marvel newcomer Brent Peebles. Major X will publish twice a month, beginning in April.

"Major X is an ambitious concept in that it introduces a new element to the mythos of the X-Men universe," says Liefeld, who was first approached by Marvel editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski in December 2017 about working on something for the publisher.

For Liefeld, the series is a homecoming. He first became obsessed with the X-Men at age eight thanks to 1975's Giant-Size X-Men No. 1, which teamed Wolverine with characters such as Colossus, Nightcrawler and Storm. He recalls seeing it at the local liquor store, a place his mother forbade him from going. But he went anyway, because of its large comics selection. Liefeld went on becoming a fixture of the X-Men office of Marvel in the 1990s, where he debuted characters such as Deadpool, Cable and Domino.

Liefeld departed in 1992 to co-found Image Comics, where he launched creator-owned properties such as Extreme Universe, for which he recently inked a Netflix deal. Many creators, including Marvel legend Roy Thomas, have noted they tried not to create too many characters for Marvel, because they wouldn't own them. Liefeld says he isn't worried about creating Major X for Marvel after enjoying years of creator-owned properties.

"Do I think they will be many actors trying to play Major X? Yes," he says. "But I don't think about that. I have my own catalogue of characters and ideas."

Major X hits stores in April.