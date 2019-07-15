Rob Liefeld to Tackle 'Snake Eyes' Comic (Exclusive)

“Two words: 'bucket list,'” Liefeld said in a statement. “One more word: ‘icon.' Snake Eyes is Wolverine, Deadpool, and Spider Man rolled into one amazing character for an entire generation of fans that thrilled to his adventures in comics and cartoons and hung on his every toy release!"

Snake Eyes, the silent ninja commando known for dressing in all black and never speaking, first debuted in the 1980s as part of Hasbro and Marvel Comics' relaunch of the toy line, which was dubbed G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

Liefeld noted that he has a personal connection to Snake Eyes dating back to childhood.

"My parents drove me all over the county to get me G.I. JOE action figures as a kid. These were my first and most favorite toys. Working with Hasbro and all my friends at IDW has been a blast so far," Liefeld said. "I can’t wait to get this work out into the public! If you enjoyed my recent Marvel work, this will match or exceed it!"

Liefeld recently completed the Marvel series Major X, which was his first X-Men title in years.

Chris Ryall, IDW president and publisher/chief creative officer said of working with Liefeld: “The high-octane, adrenaline-fueled action and adventure Rob brings to every comic he creates is a perfect fit for Snake Eyes, and we’re all as excited as you are to see him really cut loose on the pages of this very special G.I. JOE series!”

In addition to the new comic, a Snake Eyes solo film is in the works from RED director Robert Schwentke and The Huntsman: Winter's War writer Evan Spiliotopoulos.