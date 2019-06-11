Robert Kirkman Developing 'Oblivion Song' Movie at Universal

Sean O’Keefe, who is behind the upcoming Peter Berg-Mark Wahlberg team-up 'Wonderland,' will write the script.

Robert Kirkman and his Skybound are developing a feature adaption of his comic book series Oblivion Song for Universal.

The Skybound and Image Comics title — which Kirkman created with artist Lorenzo De Felici — takes place a decade after 300,000 citizens of Philadelphia were suddenly lost in Oblivion. The government made every attempt to recover them but after many years they gave up, but Nathan Cole won’t, making daily trips to find those lost in the apocalyptic hellscape of Oblivion.

Sean O’Keefe, who is behind the upcoming Peter Berg-Mark Wahlberg team-up Wonderland, will write the script.

Oblivion Song will be produced by Skybound’s film team, including Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

Universal’s Jon Mone and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

