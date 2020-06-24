Robert Kirkman's Skybound Sets Online Con for July

"Like the rest of our community, we miss the comic-cons we go to every year,” said Skybound CEO David Alpert, who founded the company with Kirkman. "In this off year, we wanted to make sure we could still connect with fans in some way. We're excited to share the awesome content from our new wave of creators as Skybound turns ten."

In normal years, San Diego Comic-Con might be the place for companies such as Skybound to celebrate with fans in person, but the coronavirus pandemic has seen July's Comic-Con and other events canceled or migrating online. Like Skybound, Warner Bros. responded to the pandemic by plotting its own DC-themed online event for August, where it's TV shows, films and comics will have a presence.

Meanwhile, Comic-Con is planning a Comic-Con At Home convention, where AMC will bring its Walking Dead shows and NOS4A2, while Keanu Reeves will participate in a Constantine 15th anniversary panel.