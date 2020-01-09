Robert Kirkman Comic 'Fire Power' to Launch Early with Graphic Novel
Good news for fans waiting for the new comic book series from Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkman. Fire Power, his upcoming title with Daredevil artist Chris Samnee, is launching earlier than expected with an original graphic novel hitting comic book stores in April.
Ahead of the already-announced first issue debut as part of the annual Free Comic Book Day event on May 2, Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment will release Fire Power Vol. 1: Prelude, a brand-new story introducing Owen Johnson and his quest to be the first person in a millennium to possess the Fire Power, a lost art of throwing fireballs that might be the key to saving the world.
Heat Vision breakdown
In a statement, Kirkman said, “We need this prelude graphic novel to get you primed for the series launch with issue 1. I’m so thrilled that we're going to be introducing the world to Fire Power in this format. Readers will be able to pick up this book, featuring nearly 8 issues worth of story and art for $9.99 on a Wednesday and then come back to the store on Saturday ready for the free issue 1 on Free Comic Book Day! That's almost too much Samnee and [colorist Matt] Wilson goodness to handle!”
Fire Power Vol. 1: Prelude will be released April 29 in comic book stores and digitally, and May 5 for mainstream bookstores. Until then, here’s a sneak peak of the opening of the book… which might tie-in with previously released preview images for the title…
