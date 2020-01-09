Robert Kirkman Comic 'Fire Power' to Launch Early with Graphic Novel

In a statement, Kirkman said, “We need this prelude graphic novel to get you primed for the series launch with issue 1. I’m so thrilled that we're going to be introducing the world to Fire Power in this format. Readers will be able to pick up this book, featuring nearly 8 issues worth of story and art for $9.99 on a Wednesday and then come back to the store on Saturday ready for the free issue 1 on Free Comic Book Day! That's almost too much Samnee and [colorist Matt] Wilson goodness to handle!”

Fire Power Vol. 1: Prelude will be released April 29 in comic book stores and digitally, and May 5 for mainstream bookstores. Until then, here’s a sneak peak of the opening of the book… which might tie-in with previously released preview images for the title…