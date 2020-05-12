Robert Pattinson Says He's Found His "Gap" For Batman Portrayal

Thankful for his production meal-plan, but feeling guilty he is not working out enough (“Literally, I’m just barely doing anything") the Twilight star said he initially considered all the downsides of playing Batman, which he decided were actually upsides, he told the magazine.

"I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character," the actor said during interviews done by FaceTime due to quarantine. "I was watching the making of Batman & Robin the other day. And even then, George Clooney was saying that he was worried about the fact that it’s sort of been done, that a lot of the ground you should cover with the character has been already covered. And that’s in ’96, ’97?"

Pattinson will be the sixth actor to don the cap and cowl on the big screen, Ben Affleck being the previous. Affleck got burned out after two films (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League) and walked away from a chance to act and direct a standalone Batman film. Enter Reeves and subsequently Pattinson, who said he was ironically cast in the role while working on Dark Knight trilogy director Nolan's Tenet.

Pattinson told GQ he is well aware the Batman character has been well explored and much of the ground covered — but not all of it. And the actor remains confident his "gap" had been found.

"You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version," he said. "And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right? I like that."

Pattinson's casting as the iconic DC superhero — and first few glances of him in costume and the new Batmobile — set the Internet on fire (which always happens with a new Batman) and he said he finds that fascinating.

"There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened," he told the magazine. "You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy."