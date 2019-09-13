Robert Rodriguez, Diego Boneta Team for 'El Gato Negro' TV Series for Apple (Exclusive)

The comic, created by Richard Dominguez, centered on the intergenerational exploits of two crime-fighting heroes in South Texas. The first hero was a young man who takes up the mantle of a fabled local hero to avenge the death of his best friend while the other was his grandfather, a lucha (Mexican wrestler) who turned to crime-busting decades earlier.

Boneta has been developing the project for a little while, meeting with scribes to no avail. But the project gained traction this summer when Boneta was pitched a take by Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco during San Diego Comic-Con at Nobu.

With its Texas setting, Latin cultural sensibilities and comic book theatrics, Gato Negro seems tailor-made for the filmmaker.

The project already extends MGM and Mark Burnett's long-running relationship with Boneta, with whom they worked with on Netflix and Telemundo's Spanish-language series Luis Miguel. Now it extends its partnership with Rodriguez, with whom it made Lucha Underground.

Apple had no comment.

Boneta will be seen in Skydance and Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate, which seeks to reboot the sci-fi franchise when it opens Nov. 1. The actor just boarded the Romeo and Juliet-style tale Die in a Gunfight with Alexandra Daddario and Helen Hunt. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.

Rodriguez last directed Alita: Battle Angel, the Fox sci-fi tentpole that grossed over $404 million worldwide. He is repped by WME.