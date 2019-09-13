Robert Rodriguez, Diego Boneta Team for 'El Gato Negro' TV Series for Apple (Exclusive)
Robert Rodriguez and Diego Boneta are teaming up for El Gato Negro, an adaptation of a Mexican comic book being set up at Apple TV+ as a series.
Rodriguez will direct and exec produce Gato with Boneta starring and also exec producing via his company Three Amigos. MGM Television is the studio behind the project, which is in early development. Joel Novoa will co-produce.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The comic, created by Richard Dominguez, centered on the intergenerational exploits of two crime-fighting heroes in South Texas. The first hero was a young man who takes up the mantle of a fabled local hero to avenge the death of his best friend while the other was his grandfather, a lucha (Mexican wrestler) who turned to crime-busting decades earlier.
Boneta has been developing the project for a little while, meeting with scribes to no avail. But the project gained traction this summer when Boneta was pitched a take by Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco during San Diego Comic-Con at Nobu.
With its Texas setting, Latin cultural sensibilities and comic book theatrics, Gato Negro seems tailor-made for the filmmaker.
The project already extends MGM and Mark Burnett's long-running relationship with Boneta, with whom they worked with on Netflix and Telemundo's Spanish-language series Luis Miguel. Now it extends its partnership with Rodriguez, with whom it made Lucha Underground.
Apple had no comment.
Boneta will be seen in Skydance and Paramount’s Terminator: Dark Fate, which seeks to reboot the sci-fi franchise when it opens Nov. 1. The actor just boarded the Romeo and Juliet-style tale Die in a Gunfight with Alexandra Daddario and Helen Hunt. He is repped by UTA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.
Rodriguez last directed Alita: Battle Angel, the Fox sci-fi tentpole that grossed over $404 million worldwide. He is repped by WME.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
