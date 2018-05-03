'Robin Hood' Trailer Introduces Taron Egerton as the Legendary Outlaw

"You ever wonder who's under the hood?" teases Taron Egerton, who takes on the role as the infamous crusader.

It's time to meet the man under the hood, teases the official trailer for Lionsgate's Robin Hood.

In the film, Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) is a crusader who seeks to spark a revolt against the English crown. Determined to inspire commoners to rise up against the corrupt royalty, Robin seeks guidance from his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) with whom he endures physical training and begins using his signature bow and arrow.

"You are a crusader. Now you have to be a warrior. You wanted to steal? Now is your time," Foxx tells Egerton's Robin, as the film chronicles the origin story of the legendary outlaw.

Foxx and Egerton previewed the teaser trailer during Lionsgate's CinemaCon presentation last month. "We ain't got no tights on. This is grown-man business now," Foxx had warned the audience.

Jamie Dornan, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson and Tim Minchin also star. Otto Bathurst directed the film, with Academy Award-winner Leonardo DiCaprio serving as producer.

Robin Hood is set to hit theaters Nov. 21.