'Robocop Returns' Lands 'Little Monsters' Director Abe Forsythe (Exclusive)

The project is being developed as a direct sequel to the original movie released in 1987 by Orion.

Atlas Entertainment’s Richard Suckle along with Ed Neumier and Michael Miner, the screenwriters of the 1987 original movie who are considered its co-creators, are producing.

The original, directed by Paul Verhoeven, told of a police officer who, on death’s doorstep, is used as an experiment to create a new type of patrolman, one that is half man, half machine (but "all cop," as the poster said). The new creation then struggled with resurfacing memories and corrupt city officials.

Sequels followed in 1990 and 1993 with MGM, which acquired Orion in 1997, first attempting a reboot in 2014 with modern take directed by Jose Padilha.

Neumeier and Miner wrote the script for the sequel years ago with Justin Rhodes, who worked on the recent Terminator: Dark Fate, writing on the project on recent draft that had, in 2018, Neill Blomkamp attached to direct.

Forsyth will re-write the script penned by Rhodes.

Robocop is major step in terms of scale for Forsythe, who was an actor before turning to directing shorts and TV shows in his native Down Under. Monsters was a low-budget indie co-financed by Screen Australia. The movie gained strong notices when it bowed in October in a limited release before streaming on Hulu.

Forsythe is repped by CAA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.