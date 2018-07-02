The Rock Reveals Vintage 'Skyscraper' Posters With Nods To 'Die Hard,' 'Towering Inferno'

"I had these ultra cool vintage posters made paying homage to the two classic movies that inspired me and generations, and became the inspiration for my film 'Skyscraper'," the actor tweeted with the images.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently revealed new posters for his upcoming film Skyscraper — and he's showing off some serious love for the classics.

Johnson shared both posters over the weekend via social media.

"I had these ultra cool vintage posters made paying homage to the two classic movies that inspired me and generations, and became the inspiration for my film SKYSCRAPER," Johnson wrote. "Respect & luv to the GOAT’s Willis, McQueen & Newman. #DieHard #ToweringInferno #SKYSCRAPER."

Die Hard is the Willis classic which turns 30 on July 15, just two days after Skyscraper hits theaters. McQueen's Towering Inferno was released in 1974. Both iconic films were critical and commercial successes.

In Skyscraper, Johnson plays former FBI agent Will Sawyer, who must save the day when the tallest and "safest" skyscraper in Hong Kong (in which he lives with his family) comes under attack by terrorists.

The Universal film will be released July 13.