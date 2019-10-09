Rockstar Offers Exclusive 'Red Dead Redemption 2' PC Bundle on Company's Digital Storefront
Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde are riding out.
Ahead of the arrival of Red Dead Redemption 2 on PC next month, Rockstar Games is offering an exclusive prepurchase bundle for its Western adventure game through its recently launched online storefront.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Through Oct. 22, players who purchase the PC version of the game will receive two other classic Rockstar titles of their choice as well (among them, three Grand Theft Auto titles, L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition and Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition).
Online storefronts have become a hot trend in gaming over the past few years, as other major publishers such as EA and Ubisoft have also launched their own services. Given the strength of Rockstar's library (the company's 2013 hit Grand Theft Auto V is the highest-earning entertainment title in history with over $6 billion in revenue), entering that market with its own offering came as little surprise when the company announced the Rockstar Games Launcher in September.
The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 will include updates to the original game's story mode content, such as new bounty hunter missions, gang hideouts, treasure maps, weapons, horses and trinkets. There will be additional graphical and technical enhancements designed for higher immersion and a more realistic appearance of its open world and the lighting, reflections, shadows and textures within it.
"Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC takes full advantage of the power of the PC to bring every corner of this massive, rich and detailed world to life," Rockstar said in a statement Tuesday.
Red Dead Redemption 2 trots to PC on Nov. 5.
- Trilby Beresford
- Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM
- @trilbyberesford
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Jason Fanelli
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
-
by Tatiana Siegel
-
-
by Kristen Lopez
-
by Graeme McMillan