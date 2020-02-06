'Rogue One' Director Gareth Edwards Sets Sci-Fi Movie at New Regency

The filmmaker will write and direct the project, which is set in the near future.

A little over three years after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters, filmmaker Gareth Edwards is back. The filmmaker has set up his next feature with New Regency, which will finance and produce the as-yet untitled sci-fi movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The film is set in the near future and is from an original idea from Edwards, who will write and direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Rogue One's Kiri Hart will produce.

Heat Vision breakdown