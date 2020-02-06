'Rogue One' Director Gareth Edwards Sets Sci-Fi Movie at New Regency
A little over three years after Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit theaters, filmmaker Gareth Edwards is back. The filmmaker has set up his next feature with New Regency, which will finance and produce the as-yet untitled sci-fi movie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The film is set in the near future and is from an original idea from Edwards, who will write and direct. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Rogue One's Kiri Hart will produce.
Edwards hit the scene with his 2010 indie Monsters, which propelled him to tackling 2014's Godzilla for Warner Bros. and Legendary. That film brought in $524.9 million globally and helped launch a monster-centric franchise. He followed up Godzilla with Rogue One, a commercial and critical hit for Disney and Lucasfilm. Rogue One earned more than $1 billion globally, but also encountered some speed bumps behind the scenes, which saw filmmaker Tony Gilroy come aboard to oversee reshoots on the project.
New Regency recently produced the Brad Pitt sci-fi film Ad Astra, and is in the best picture Oscar race this year with Little Women, which it also co-financed.
Edwards is repped by WME.
