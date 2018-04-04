'Rogue One' Screenwriter Teases 'Last Starfighter' Project

"Okay, probably shouldn’t show you this so early but here’s a little something I’ve been tinkering on with my co-writer Jonathan Betuel," Gary Whitta wrote.

Are fans going back to the Frontier?

On Wednesday, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story screenwriter Gary Whitta shared concept art for a Last Starfighter project.

"Okay, probably shouldn’t show you this so early but here’s a little something I’ve been tinkering on with my co-writer Jonathan Betuel," Whitta wrote. "You might recognize the ships. Thanks to the amazing Matt Allsopp (lead concept artist on ROGUE ONE) for creating these images for us."

Along with the post were four concept art pictures that were unmistakable to any fan of the 1984 space opera film directed by Nick Castle.

As fans were losing their minds from the tweet, a few asked if the teased project was a re-boot or a sequel.

Whitta's only response: "Forgot to cc @Sethrogen since I know he’s a fan :)"

He closed with: "Okay, back to work… might have a bit more for you later :)" with which he included a shot from the 1984 film.

The Last Starfighter starred Lance Guest, Dan O'Herlihy, Catherine Mary Stewart and Robert Preston.

Guest plays Alex Rogan aka Beta Alex, who enters an arcade game he has mastered in which he defends "the Frontier" from Xur (Norman Snow) and the Ko-Dan Armada.

A request for more information from Whitta was not immediately returned.

The Last Starfighter was distributed by Universal Pictures.

Okay, probably shouldn’t show you this so early but here’s a little something I’ve been tinkering on with my co-writer Jonathan Betuel. You might recognize the ships. Thanks to the amazing Matt Allsopp (lead concept artist on ROGUE ONE) for creating these images for us. pic.twitter.com/CIobLYYRHk — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) April 4, 2018