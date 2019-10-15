HEAT VISION

'Rogue One' Writer Tony Gilroy Joining Disney+ 'Star Wars' Prequel

by Aaron Couch
The filmmaker, who stepped in to oversee reshoots on the 2016 film, will write the pilot script and direct episodes of the Diego Luna-led series.
Tony Gilroy   |   Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Tony Gilroy is going back to a galaxy far, far away.

Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and oversaw reshoots on the film, has joined the Disney+ prequel starring Diego Luna, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. He will write the pilot episode and also direct part of the series. 

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Luna reprises his role as the spy Cassian Andor, while Alan Tudyk will once again play the droid K-2SO in the series that has The Americans producer Stephen Schiff serving as showrunner. 

Gilroy joined the Star Wars galaxy in June 2016, when Lucasfilm hired him to lend a hand on Rogue One. By August, he was directing reshoots and taking a leading role in post production, work that ultimately earned him millions in pay and a screenwriting credit. Gareth Edwards remained the credited director on Rogue One, but many consider Gilroy the film's ghost director. In April 2018, Gilroy gave a candid, revealing interview about his Rogue One experiences on The Moment With Brian Koppelman podcast, noting when he came aboard the film was so troubled that "all you could do was improve their position."

The untitled Cassian Andor series is one of three live-action projects Lucasfilm is developing for Disney+. It also has Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian due to launch with the streaming service on Nov. 12, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor in the works. 

