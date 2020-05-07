Role-Playing Adventure 'PONG Quest' Launches on Nintendo Switch (Exclusive)

Players can engage in battle gameplay with different types of balls — over 50 of them — that each have unique abilities, while solving puzzles along the way and customizing hero characters.

There are four different modes, including local classic where two people can play by the original PONG rules; and local battle, where up to four can play with higher stakes and specialized balls. In online mode, users can test their skills against others in classic PONG or the battle variants.

Quest mode offers a story-driven adventure and a challenge as players attempt to save PONG World and unlock the mystery of the Spooky Door.

Bowing in 1972 as one of the earliest arcade video games, PONG saw players compete against their opponent by moving a paddle across the screen in two-dimensional graphics. Being massively successful, it spawned several sequels in the years that followed and remains widely known by video game enthusiasts and even non-gamers, often surfacing in pop culture references.

PONG Quest is now available on Switch with a 20 percent discount at the Nintendo eShop from May 7-14. Additionally, it lives on online storefront Steam (for Windows PC). View the trailer here.