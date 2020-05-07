HEAT VISION

Role-Playing Adventure 'PONG Quest' Launches on Nintendo Switch (Exclusive)

by Trilby Beresford
The video game, a reimagining of the classic arcade sports title 'PONG,' features a story mode with themed dungeons as well as gameplay that throws back to the original.
'PONG Quest'   |   Courtesy of Atari
The video game, a reimagining of the classic arcade sports title 'PONG,' features a story mode with themed dungeons as well as gameplay that throws back to the original.

Video game publisher Atari revealed Thursday that PONG Quest, a reimagining of the classic virtual table tennis arcade game PONG, is now available on the Nintendo Switch.

The game, from UK-based developer Chequered Ink and original creator Atari, is a role-playing adventure with themed dungeons loosely based on Atari titles Asteroids and Centipede, among others.

Heat Vision breakdown

Players can engage in battle gameplay with different types of balls — over 50 of them — that each have unique abilities, while solving puzzles along the way and customizing hero characters. 

There are four different modes, including local classic where two people can play by the original PONG rules; and local battle, where up to four can play with higher stakes and specialized balls. In online mode, users can test their skills against others in classic PONG or the battle variants.

Quest mode offers a story-driven adventure and a challenge as players attempt to save PONG World and unlock the mystery of the Spooky Door. 

Bowing in 1972 as one of the earliest arcade video games, PONG saw players compete against their opponent by moving a paddle across the screen in two-dimensional graphics. Being massively successful, it spawned several sequels in the years that followed and remains widely known by video game enthusiasts and even non-gamers, often surfacing in pop culture references.

PONG Quest is now available on Switch with a 20 percent discount at the Nintendo eShop from May 7-14. Additionally, it lives on online storefront Steam (for Windows PC). View the trailer here.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. How ComiXology's 'Youth' Redefines Teen Superhero Story
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Korean Cult Hit 'Save the Green Planet!' Set for Remake from CJ Entertainment, Ari Aster's Square Peg
    by Patrick Brzeski
View All
  1. by Mia Galuppo , Borys Kit
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Ryan Parker
  4. by Mia Galuppo
  5. by Brian Davids
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Saturday Night Live' Sets At-Home Season Finale
by Rick Porter
2.
Julie Goldstein Joins ShivHans Pictures as Head of Production (Exclusive)
by Etan Vlessing
3.
Annapurna Interactive Taps Indie Games Veteran to Exec Leadership Team
by Trilby Beresford
4.
Role-Playing Adventure 'PONG Quest' Launches on Nintendo Switch (Exclusive)
by Trilby Beresford
5.
Czech Republic Re-Starts Production Under Coronavirus Guidelines
by Scott Roxborough