Ron Howard Helps 'Star Wars' Meet 'Arrested Development'

The three-minute video contains all the dry wit fans have come to love about the once Fox, now Netflix property.

Ron Howard has helped bridge two beloved properties.

The narrator on Arrested Development, Howard recently joined the Star Wars family when he took over the directing role for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Now, fans are getting the best of both worlds with a video posted to the official Star Wars YouTube channel in which the Oscar-winning director does his narrating shtick for the original trilogy with some of the prequels peppered in.

The three-minute video contains all the dry wit Arrested Development fans have come to love about that aspect of the once Fox, now Netflix property.

Solo: A Star Wars Story, starring Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke, opens May 25.

Arrested Development is returning to Netflix for a fifth season, although the launch date has yet to be released.

Watch Arrested Development meets Star Wars below: