'Splash' Reunion: Ron Howard Recalls John Candy's Wild Night With Jack Nicholson
The cast and crew of Splash gathered together (over webcam) for the latest installment of Josh Gad's YouTube series Reunited Apart to share some stories about the 1984 comedy classic.
Director Ron Howard and stars Tom Hanks, Daryl Hannah and Eugene Levy were among those who took a stroll down memory lane in the retro series fundraiser, which posted Tuesday.
Heat Vision breakdown
The late, beloved John Candy also starred in the film. Howard recalled one particularly funny story about the actor and his eventful run-in with Jack Nicholson.
"John, totally professional guy, but he's late one day," Howard began. "And he finally pulls up and rolls out of the car and he says, 'Ron, I'm so sorry.' I said, 'It's OK. You're late, but we'll get going.' He said, 'No, no, no. Look, I'm drunk. Here's what happened, I'm telling you the truth: I'm at the bar and Jack Nicholson is at the bar. Jack Nicholson knew my name, Ron! And he starts buying me drinks. I (Candy) said, 'But I've got to go shoot. And he (Nicholson) said, 'You're going to be all right, kid. Don't worry about it.' And he kept buying me drinks. I never went to bed, Ron. I never went to bed.'"
The scene Candy was too drunk to shoot was the racquetball court segment, Howard said. But when he was finally able, Hanks noted that Candy was able to hit himself in the face with the ball perfectly on the first take.
The Splash installment was the third of Gad's popular series. Previously, he did one for Goonies and another for Back to the Future.
Watch the full Splash installment of Reunited Apart below.
- Ryan Parker
- ryan.parker@thr.com
- @theryanparker
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Phil Pirrello
-
-