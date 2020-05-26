'Splash' Reunion: Ron Howard Recalls John Candy's Wild Night With Jack Nicholson

The late, beloved John Candy also starred in the film. Howard recalled one particularly funny story about the actor and his eventful run-in with Jack Nicholson.

"John, totally professional guy, but he's late one day," Howard began. "And he finally pulls up and rolls out of the car and he says, 'Ron, I'm so sorry.' I said, 'It's OK. You're late, but we'll get going.' He said, 'No, no, no. Look, I'm drunk. Here's what happened, I'm telling you the truth: I'm at the bar and Jack Nicholson is at the bar. Jack Nicholson knew my name, Ron! And he starts buying me drinks. I (Candy) said, 'But I've got to go shoot. And he (Nicholson) said, 'You're going to be all right, kid. Don't worry about it.' And he kept buying me drinks. I never went to bed, Ron. I never went to bed.'"

The scene Candy was too drunk to shoot was the racquetball court segment, Howard said. But when he was finally able, Hanks noted that Candy was able to hit himself in the face with the ball perfectly on the first take.

The Splash installment was the third of Gad's popular series. Previously, he did one for Goonies and another for Back to the Future.

Watch the full Splash installment of Reunited Apart below.