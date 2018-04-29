Ron Howard Says 'Solo' is "Different From Anything Else We've Seen" in Star Wars Universe

In a new featurette trailer, the director and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke tease what to expect from the origin story standalone film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to hit theaters on May 25, and director Ron Howard, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, and stars Alden Ehrenreich, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke are offering up a look into the latest film set in a galaxy far, far away.

In a new featurette, the stars, writer and director detail how the new standalone prequel film will differ from previous movies set in the universe George Lucas created over four decades ago.

"The Star Wars universe that we see in Solo was different from anything else we've seen in any previous Star Wars movies," says Howard. "The Empire controls everything. Everyone is struggling to survive but we discover this incredible free spirit."

New footage is shown, including Ehrenreich's Han facing off against a towering, snake-like alien emerging from a pool of water and AT-ATs marching through a firefight.

Howard also teases Han's first encounters with Chewbacca and his famed ship, the Millennium Falcon.

"He's the most exciting character in this saga for me," says Kasdan. "You don't know what he's going to do. He's reckless."

Clarke echoes the sentiment: "He does these stupid things that should never work, and they do. And he does it with bravado."

Said bravado is on display in clips of Han traveling across the top of a movie train, piloting his Falcon into a celestial storm and blasting his way through a number of showdowns with the Empire.

Watch the video below.