Roxane Gay to Adapt Graphic Novel 'The Banks' for TKO Studios, Macro

by Mia Galuppo
The story follows three generations of female master thieves in Chicago.
The story follows three generations of female master thieves in Chicago.

TKO Studios graphic novel The Banks is being developed as a feature film with Sorry to Bother You banner Macro.

Roxane Gay wrote and Ming Doyle illustrated the graphic novel that tells the story of three generations of female master thieves in Chicago who must mend their differences to embark on a heist of a lifetime and avenge a loved one taken too soon.

Gay will adapt her story for the screen and serve as executive producer.

Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson will produce for Macro, which will next release Daniel Kaluuya starrer Judas and the Black Messiah via Warner Bros. Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun, who co-founded TKO Studios in 2018 will also produce with Jatin Thakker.

“I am thrilled to revisit the world of The Banks. Clara, Cora, and Celia Banks are fierce women with compelling stories that will really come alive on the silver screen. I am also excited about partnering with TKO Studios, an amazing publisher to create comics with, and MACRO, a company that is a standard bearer for excellence with the films they make,” says Gay.

Gay, the New York Times bestselling author behind An Untamed State and Bad Feminist, is repped by WME and Ginsburg Daniels. 

