Roxane Gay to Adapt Graphic Novel 'The Banks' for TKO Studios, Macro

Gay will adapt her story for the screen and serve as executive producer.

Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson will produce for Macro, which will next release Daniel Kaluuya starrer Judas and the Black Messiah via Warner Bros. Salvatore Simeone and Tze Chun, who co-founded TKO Studios in 2018 will also produce with Jatin Thakker.

“I am thrilled to revisit the world of The Banks. Clara, Cora, and Celia Banks are fierce women with compelling stories that will really come alive on the silver screen. I am also excited about partnering with TKO Studios, an amazing publisher to create comics with, and MACRO, a company that is a standard bearer for excellence with the films they make,” says Gay.

Gay, the New York Times bestselling author behind An Untamed State and Bad Feminist, is repped by WME and Ginsburg Daniels.