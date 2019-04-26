'Rugrats' Live-Action Movie Lands 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Director (Exclusive)

Paramount Player’s live-action/CG hybrid take on Rugrats has found its director.

David Bowers, who directed three of the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, has been tapped to direct the project, which is being produced by Karen Rosenfelt.

Rugrats was the popular Nicktoon show that ran from 1991 and into the 2000s, centering on a group of toddlers, led by a one-year-old named Tommy Pickles, who, at least in their minds, have the most amazing adventures.

The live-action feature follows a trio of animated movies released between 1998 and 2003. Paramount has set a Jan. 29, 2021, release date.

David Goodman wrote the script for the new incarnation, in which the babies will be CG creations.

Bowers has the background for just that job. He was an animator who co-directed Flushed Away and Astro Boy before segueing into live-action with a trio of Wimpy Kid movies (Rodrick Rules, Dog Days, and The Long Haul). He is repped by Verve, Kaplan/Perrone and Newhouse Porter.

Rugrats is part of Paramount’s push to find new life in some of its old titles and brands. Dora the Explorer and Are You Afraid of the Dark? are two other Nickelodeon series that will be hitting the big screen in the coming years.