Rupert Friend to Join Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'

Dylan O'Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Cookson are also set for Infinite, which is due to film later this month in London.

Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock wrote the screenplay. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny.

Friend, whose recent feature credits include A Simple Favor and At Eternity's Gate, is set for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and genre feature Separation.

He is repped by CAA.