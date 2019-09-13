HEAT VISION

Rupert Friend to Join Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'

by Mia Galuppo
Dylan O’Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Cookson are also set for the Antoine Fuqua thriller.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Rupert Friend will join Mark Wahlberg in Antoine Fuqua action-thriller Infinite, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The Paramount movie is an adaptation of the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and are known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.

Dylan O'Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Sophie Cookson are also set for Infinite, which is due to film later this month in London.

Ian Shorr and John Lee Hancock wrote the screenplay. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing with Mark Vahradian as well as Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny. 

Friend, whose recent feature credits include A Simple Favor and At Eternity's Gate, is set for Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and genre feature Separation

He is repped by CAA. 

