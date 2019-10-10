Russell Crowe, Kevin Williamson Team for Supernatural Thriller
Russell Crowe will team with Scream writer and producer Kevin Williamson for a new supernatural thriller set up at Miramax.
Crowe will play a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a horror film. His estranged daughter wonders if he’s slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The film will be produced under the first-look deal with Williamson and his Outerbanks banner, which was inked early last year. Outerbanks' Ben Fast will also produce, along with Miramax's Bill Block.
Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin will direct from their original script.
Crowe, repped by WME, recently played Roger Ailes on Showtime's The Loudest Voice. Williamson, whose credits also include Dawson's Creek and The Vampire Diaries, is also repped by WME.
Miller and Fortin are repped by CAA.
- Mia Galuppo
