Russell Crowe, Kevin Williamson Team for Supernatural Thriller

The film will be produced under the first-look deal with Williamson and his Outerbanks banner, which was inked early last year. Outerbanks' Ben Fast will also produce, along with Miramax's Bill Block.

Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin will direct from their original script.

Crowe, repped by WME, recently played Roger Ailes on Showtime's The Loudest Voice. Williamson, whose credits also include Dawson's Creek and The Vampire Diaries, is also repped by WME.

Miller and Fortin are repped by CAA.