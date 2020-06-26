Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' Delays Release to Late July Due to Ongoing Pandemic

Solstice made headlines in early May when moving up the film's release from September to July 1, making Unhinged the first new nationwide release to hit the big screen since cinemas were forced to close en masse in mid-March.

However, it soon became clear that theaters wouldn't be able to open in time, so Unhinged relocated to July 10. Now, the pic has moved again.

In a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gill said Solstice has worked closely with with the National Association of Theatre Owners and individual cinemas. Solstice also commissioned a poll of 1,000 that showed more than 80 percent of Americans want to go to the movies in July.

Unhinged tells the story of a mother who leans on her horn at the wrong time, to the wrong guy. "Road rage" doesn't begin to describe what he's about to do to her and everyone she knows. The film is directed by Derrick Borte (American Dreamer) and also stars Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson and Austin P. McKenzie.