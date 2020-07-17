Russo Bros. to Direct Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

The film is based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney that centers on Court Gentry, a former CIA operative known as The Gray Man. The film adaptation follows Gentry (Gosling), who is hunted across the globe by former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

The Russo Bros. will produce via their AGBO banner, along with Mike Larocca. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing via Roth Kirschenbaum. It could potential see a January 2021 start date.

Evans, who starred as Captain America in four of the Russo Bros. previous films, is the latest Marvel Studios actor to reteam with them. The Russos and Netflix are coming off the success of Extraction, which has become the streaming platform's most watched original film. The duo are in development on a sequel to the Chris Hemsworth project, which Joe wrote and the duo produced. They are also in post-production on the Tom Holland crime drama Cherry.