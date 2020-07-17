HEAT VISION

Russo Bros. to Direct Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
Joe Russo penned the script for the action-thriller, based on the 2009 novel of the same name.
Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling   |   Alberto E. Rodriguez/FilmMagic; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Joe Russo penned the script for the action-thriller, based on the 2009 novel of the same name.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo are getting back into the world of big budget filmmaking. The duo will direct Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the Netflix action thriller The Gray Man.

Joe Russo penned the script, with Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely performing a polish.

Heat Vision breakdown

The film is based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney that centers on Court Gentry, a former CIA operative known as The Gray Man. The film adaptation follows Gentry (Gosling), who is hunted across the globe by former CIA colleague Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

The Russo Bros. will produce via their AGBO banner, along with Mike Larocca. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are producing via Roth Kirschenbaum. It could potential see a January 2021 start date.

Evans, who starred as Captain America in four of the Russo Bros. previous films, is the latest Marvel Studios actor to reteam with them. The Russos and Netflix are coming off the success of Extraction, which has become the streaming platform's most watched original film. The duo are in development on a sequel to the Chris Hemsworth project, which Joe wrote and the duo produced. They are also in post-production on the Tom Holland crime drama Cherry.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Peaky Blinders: Mastermind:' How A Small Studio Adapted the Shelby Family Story Into a Puzzle Game
    by Jason Fanelli
  2. Beethoven Graphic Novel in the Works
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Briarpatch' Canceled at USA Network
by Lesley Goldberg
2.
TV Ratings: '30 Rock' Special Slumps
by Rick Porter
3.
Russo Bros. to Direct Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling in Netflix's 'The Gray Man'
by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
4.
Rome Renames Music Hall After Oscar-Winner Ennio Morricone
by the Associated Press
5.
Netflix Has Big Quarter, But Subscriber Momentum May Slow: Analysts React
by Georg Szalai