The Russo Bros. Introduce Instagram Live Series 'Pizza Film School'
The Russo Brothers are going live. On Friday, the official Instagram account for Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo introduced Russo Bros. Pizza Film School, an upcoming Instagram Live series featuring movie recommendations and discussions with the filmmaking pair.
"Like a lot of you, our families have been watching movies together during quarantine," the post read. "And these family movie nights have inspired us to start sharing some of our favorite classics with all of you. For the next few weeks we’re going to post a #MovieoftheWeek, the movies that had the greatest influence on us growing up. The movies that made us want to be directors."
Heat Vision breakdown
The post indicated that a movie title will be announced every Friday, with the directors going live the following Friday to talk about the movie. They will also take questions from viewers logged into the live presentation, making it an interactive experience.
Staying true to the name, the series will include plenty of pizza.
"Our FRIDAY IG LIVES will include special guests, and our favorite pizzas from some beloved local restaurants," continued the Instagram caption. "We love movies and we love pizza, so let’s just call it #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool."
The brothers then introduced the first movie, La Haine, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz. The first Instagram Live event discussing this movie will be May 15 at 5 p.m. PT.
View the whole post here.
- Trilby Beresford
- Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM
- @trilbyberesford
