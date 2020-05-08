The Russo Bros. Introduce Instagram Live Series 'Pizza Film School'

The post indicated that a movie title will be announced every Friday, with the directors going live the following Friday to talk about the movie. They will also take questions from viewers logged into the live presentation, making it an interactive experience.

Staying true to the name, the series will include plenty of pizza.

"Our FRIDAY IG LIVES will include special guests, and our favorite pizzas from some beloved local restaurants," continued the Instagram caption. "We love movies and we love pizza, so let’s just call it #RussoBrosPizzaFilmSchool."

The brothers then introduced the first movie, La Haine, directed by Mathieu Kassovitz. The first Instagram Live event discussing this movie will be May 15 at 5 p.m. PT.

