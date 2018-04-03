Russo Brothers Implore Fans to Not Spoil 'Avengers: Infinity War'

It is just a matter of weeks before Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters and directors Anthony and Joe Russo are imploring fans who see it first to not let anything slip.

In a letter shared by the movie's main villain, Thanos, posted early Tuesday on the Russo brothers' Twitter account, it was made clear there would be zero screenings of the film — even for junket press — until after the upcoming Los Angeles premiere. Sections of the film will be shown to press and select screenings will take place after the premiere.

"Everyone involved with the film has worked incredibly hard the past two years maintaining the highest level of secrecy," the letter reads. "Only a handful of people know the film's true plot."

For two years, fans have been chomping at the bit for the next installment of the Avengers series, which promises to be the biggest Marvel film to date, bringing together all of the characters from the cinematic universe.

Since the movie's first tailer, fan sites have been breaking down every single frame, trying desperately to decipher any clue about what is going to happen — and who might not make it out of this one alive.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27.