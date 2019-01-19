Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Make Cameo Appearance in 'Lego Movie 2'

In addition to inspiring an abiding meme, becoming the subject of a documentary and a biopic, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will soon be able to add a new accomplishment in entertainment to her resume.

The judge will make a cameo appearance in her Supreme Court robes in The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, director Mike Mitchell told USA Today on Saturday. "These movies are so full of surprises. And we were thinking, 'Who’s the last person you would think to see in a Lego film as a minifig?' Ruth Bader Ginsburg!" Mitchell told the publication. "And we’re all huge fans. It made us laugh to think of having her enter this world."

Ginsburg will not be voicing the character, but give her approval to have her likeness appear in the movie. According to USA Today, within the context of the film, which will feature two siblings playing with Legos, Ginsburg will make an appearance as "part of the creative younger sister's universe."

In a statement to USA Today, the co-directors of the first Lego Movie and co-writers and producers of the sequel, Chris Miller and Phil Lord, said, "We just were trying to think of people who should be immortalized in Lego and who seem fun at weddings."

Ginsburg herself has been out of the public eye since she underwent surgery for early-stage lung cancer in late December.

"She’s doing well and going through her recovery and doing everything she needs to do to get back to work,” the directors of the documentary RBG, Julie Cohen and Betsy West, who have kept in touch with the judge's family after production, told The Hollywood Reporter on Jan. 15.

The Lego Movie 2 will be released on Feb. 8.