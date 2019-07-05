DC Teams With Rooster Teeth for 'RWBY,' 'gen:LOCK' Comics

“RWBY is the kind of story I wish passionately that I had had growing up — magic, mayhem, monsters, and friendship between girls who grapple with real struggles and grow together to become stronger, brighter, kinder, and better,” said Bennett in a statement. “It's a joy to work on this project, a joy to be part of this mythology — I've fallen deliriously in love with the whole mad world and all the mysteries in it.”

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, co-writers on the gen:LOCK series, continued, “Giant mechas, heartfelt drama and a whole new theater of war — we're deeply excited to be telling the next chapter of the gen:LOCK universe. Huge thanks to everyone at Rooster Teeth & DC for recruiting us into this grand experiment — we promise to turn the screws on Chase, Cammie, Kazu, Val, and Yaz as they face an uncertain future and a devastating new threat.”

Austin, Texas-based Rooster Teeth launched in 2003 with web animation Red vs. Blue; RWBY followed in 2013, with gen:LOCK following in January of this year. Beyond its animated projects, Rooster Teeth — a subsidiary of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company — also maintains a YouTube network reaching more than 45 million subscribers, mixing animated and live-action productions, produces the popular Rooster Teeth Podcast, and has been holding its own RTX event in Austin since 2011.

“Connecting with DC and like-minded brands inside WarnerMedia has been a dream come true, and we’re excited for the future of Rooster Teeth,” Rooster Teeth CEO and co-founder Matt Hullum added. “The journey to bring out the RWBY and gen:LOCK comics has been an awesome and fun experience with DC and we can’t wait for fans to get their hands on them.”

The two series will be initially released as biweekly digital titles with an alternating schedule, meaning that each week will see the release of a new Rooster Teeth title; RWBY will debut first with a late August launch, followed by gen:LOCK in early September. Print editions of both series will follow. More information about the titles will be released during a special RTX panel July 7 at 12 p.m.

This year’s RTX Austin runs July 5-7 at the Austin Convention Center.