Ryan Gosling to Star in Andy Weir Adaptation 'Project Hail Mary'
Ryan Gosling is attached to star in and produce an adaptation of the new novel from The Martian writer Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary.
Project Hail Mary, which will be published in Spring 2021 by Random House, centers on an astronaut, who would be played by Gosling, on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet.
Heat Vision breakdown
MGM, now headed by Michael De Luca, is in negotiations to acquire the package. Gosling would produce with Ken Kao.
This will be a return to space for Gosling, who was last on screen playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's First Man. He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.
Prior to heading to MGM, De Luca was set to produce Weir's graphic novel Cheshire Crossing with Amblin Partners. Weir's other novel Artemis is set up at Universal, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller attached to direct. He is repped by CAA and Launch Books.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
