Ryan Gosling to Star in Andy Weir Adaptation 'Project Hail Mary'

MGM, now headed by Michael De Luca, is in negotiations to acquire the package. Gosling would produce with Ken Kao.

This will be a return to space for Gosling, who was last on screen playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's First Man. He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Prior to heading to MGM, De Luca was set to produce Weir's graphic novel Cheshire Crossing with Amblin Partners. Weir's other novel Artemis is set up at Universal, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller attached to direct. He is repped by CAA and Launch Books.