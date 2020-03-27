HEAT VISION

Ryan Gosling to Star in Andy Weir Adaptation 'Project Hail Mary'

by Mia Galuppo
The 'First Man' star is heading back to space.
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
The 'First Man' star is heading back to space.

Ryan Gosling is attached to star in and produce an adaptation of the new novel from The Martian writer Andy Weir, Project Hail Mary.

Project Hail Mary, which will be published in Spring 2021 by Random House, centers on an astronaut, who would be played by Gosling, on a spaceship that is tasked with saving the planet. 

Heat Vision breakdown

MGM, now headed by Michael De Luca, is in negotiations to acquire the package. Gosling would produce with Ken Kao.

This will be a return to space for Gosling, who was last on screen playing Neil Armstrong in Damien Chazelle's First Man. He is repped by CAA and Sloane Offer.

Prior to heading to MGM, De Luca was set to produce Weir's graphic novel Cheshire Crossing with Amblin Partners. Weir's other novel Artemis is set up at Universal, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller attached to direct. He is repped by CAA and Launch Books.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Vivarium' Star Imogen Poots on the Sci-Fi Film's Real-Life Parallels
    by Brian Davids
  2. Ryan Reynolds in Talks to Tackle Live-Action Adaptation of '80s Video Game 'Dragon's Lair' (Exclusive)
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Borys Kit
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Now See This' Newsletter: Taking Quarantine 'One Day at a Time'
by Daniel Fienberg
2.
Ryan Gosling to Star in Andy Weir Adaptation 'Project Hail Mary'
by Mia Galuppo
3.
WarnerMedia to Create $100 Million Relief Fund for Crews
by Alex Weprin
4.
Netflix's New Releases Coming in April 2020
by Katherine Schaffstall
5.
Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in April
by Katherine Schaffstall