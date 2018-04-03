Ryan Reynolds Auctions Off Pink Deadpool Suit to Fight Cancer

The actor shared a video in the new suit to announce the Omaze campaign for F— Cancer.

Ryan Reynolds showed off a new, bright pink version of his Deadpool costume in a new video auctioning off the super costume to raise money in the fight against cancer for the nonprofit Fuck Cancer through an Omaze campaign.

In a "special message from Deadpool," Reynolds explained the pink suit was for the "world to see that I have a big old heart-on...that's heart with a 't'...for my new obsession, pink — the color, not the singer. Personally I'm more of a Celine guy."

Participants can donate anywhere from $10 to $5,000 to the cause for a chance to win the pink Deadpool suit. Donations of over $1,000 or more include other gifts, such as a signed movie poster or a personalized voicemail message recorded by Reynolds in character.

As for what the winner can do with the suit should he or she be selected, the actor offered a number of options, including adding it to your "S&M collection" or "nailing it to a post in order to scare off birds, children and the elderly."

"This is one fight where everyone can be a hero, no superpowers, capes or lame CG costumes needed — just your money," said Reynolds. "Seriously, we need that — these suits aren't cheap."

Watch the video below.