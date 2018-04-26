Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool 2' Tracking for Huge $150M Summer Debut

That's ahead of the first film.

Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 2 is tracking for a huge $150 million opening in North America over the May 18-20 weekend.

That's ahead of the first film, which launched to $132.4 million in February 2016 on its way to earning $783 million at the worldwide box office in a sizable victory for Reynolds and 20th Century Fox. Deadpool stands as the top-grossing R-rated film of all time, not adjusted for inflation.

This time, the irreverent superhero is braving summer.

David Leitch directs the follow up, which sees Deadpool form a team of mutants — the X-Force — to save a young mutant from the time-traveling soldier, Cable.

Deadpool 2 stars series newcomers Josh Brolin (Cable) along with Zazie Beetz (Domino) and Julian Dennison.

In addition to Reynolds, returning castmembers include Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), T.J. Miller (Weasel), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al) and Karan Soni (Dopinder).

Deadpool 2 came on tracking Thursday morning just as 20th Century Fox prepared to take the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to plug its upcoming slate. With the Disney-Fox merger looming, it could be the last time that the studio has a standalone presentation at the annual gathering of theater owners.