First Look at Ryan Reynolds' 'Free Guy' Wows New York Comic Con

“On a very literal level, Free Guy is about Guy, who’s a bank teller. He works in a bank, and his bank gets robbed 17 times in a day and eventually he realizes that’s weird and not normal,” Levy told the audience, after explaining that it’s “exciting” that panel goers knew almost nothing about the movie. ““Ryan and I have talked about Free Guy as a superhero origin story without the cape and tights and the IP. If you were living in a video game and could master the system, your powers would be limitless.”

Reynolds likened the movie to the 1979 Peter Sellers movie Being There, one of his favorite movies, saying that both movies approach the idea that kindness in a cynical world can be a novelty. “I haven’t been this fully immersed, engaged and pumped [about] something since Deadpool, Reynolds told the crowd. “It spoke to the moment in some way.” Particularly, he said, it can feel like everyone feels like a background character in relation to current events in the world right now. “I was thrilled to dig in,” Reynolds said about the project.

Levy agreed with Reynolds’ assessment of the story, calling Free Guy “the journey of the innocent in a deeply cynical world.”

The movie doesn’t entirely take place inside the virtual world of “Free City,” the video game Guy exists in; Comer, Ambudkar, Keery and Comer all play characters that exist in the real world, although they also have video game avatars, which Comer talked about. When we first meet [Comer’s real world character] Milly, she’s quite defeated by the world and her avatar, Molotov [Girl], is quite empowered,” she said when talking about the challenge of creating multiple characters for the same project. “They move differently. There’s also an accent filter in the game, so they speak quite differently, which you’ll hear… We create [the] avatars of how we might want to behave.”

Footage shown during the panel — which Levy repeatedly pointed out was unfinished, with the project just six weeks into the directors cut — included Reynolds’ character Guy discussing the nature of his reality with Comer’s Molotov (“I don’t believe in those things, stealing, killing people, that’s just not me,” Guy says when told how to level up inside his reality; instead, he decides to try and gain points by being “not just a good guy, a great guy”). The footage also included a discussion between Comer’s real world character, Milly, talking with best friend Keys (Keery) as they realize that their code is transforming game characters into artificial intelligences — including Guy.

Levy promised the crowd that the finished movie will include cameos from real life figures in the gaming world, including Ninja, Laser Beam, and Jacksepticeye, before the panel ended with a look at an early trailer for the movie, which started with the self-aware on-screen caption, “From these studio that brought you Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, The Lion King… twice.” The action packed trailer, which included suitably explosive game-like action, also included Guy using a healing pack for the first time before asking, “Is this what recreational drugs feel like?"

Disney and 20th Century Fox open Free Guy on July 3, 2020.