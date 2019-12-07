Ryan Reynolds Gets Standing Ovation as He Debuts First 'Free Guy' Trailer in Brazil

The film from director Shawn Levy centers on a man named Guy (Reynolds) who discovers he is actually an NPC (nonplayable character) living inside a video game. The film also stars Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Stranger Things' Joe Keery and Killing Eve's Jodie Comer. Free Guy doesn't take place entirely inside the video game world of Free City, as Ambudkar, Keery and Comer play real-world people who also have video game avatars.

(Watch the trailer below.)

"The movie is about the rise of an idealist in a cynical world," said Levy, who also showed off footage the team previously brought to New York Comic Con in October. The audience had an enthusiastic response to that footage.

Then came the trailer, which received another standing ovation.

"If you like it, we're going to go backstage and hit a button and make it live on the Internet," said Levy. "If you don't, we're going to have to reassess a lot of things."

At one point during the presentation, Levy had to ask the audience if they could hear, as the audio was partially drowned out by the sounds outside the room. The crowed responded yes, and the show went on.

"Free Guy is my favorite movie I've ever made, and that means a lot to me because I made Deadpool," said Reynolds.

Disney and 20th Century Fox open Free Guy on July 3, 2020.