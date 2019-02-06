Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman Star in Ads for Each Other After Fake Feud

After years' worth of playful jabs at each other, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have officially made peace.

The two actors, who previously worked together in the ill-fated 2009 film X-Men Origins - Wolverine, are appearing in ads for each others respective companies. Jackman is promoting Reynolds' Aviation Gin, while Reynolds is plugging Jackman's Laughing Man Coffee.

The duo have been trolling each other online for some time (with Reynolds even using the Deadpool 2 post-credits scene to take a jab at X-Men: Origins). In November, Reynolds recorded an attack-ad style spot mocking Jackman's The Frontrunner, in which the Australian actor plays disgraced presidential candidate Gary Hart. Jackman responded in kind a few weeks later with his own attack-style ad, this time mocking Reynolds and Once Upon a Deadpool, the PG-13 re-release of Deadpool 2.

As you can see below, both men took the job of creating an ad for the other with varying levels of seriousness.

Reynolds, Jackman and George Dewey wrote the script for the ads, with Bryan Rowland serving as director, DP and editor. The ads are from production company Escape Velocity. Other creatives behind the ads include art director Kelly Girth and producer Alec Eskander.