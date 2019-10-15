HEAT VISION

Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski Teaming for Fantasy Comedy 'Imaginary Friends' (Exclusive)

by Borys Kit
Paramount is in negotiations to land the project, which Krasinski will write, direct and star in. Reynolds will co-star.
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski   |   Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Paramount is in negotiations to land the project, which Krasinski will write, direct and star in. Reynolds will co-star.

Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski are teaming up for Imaginary Friends, a fantastical comedy that is in the process of being picked up by Paramount.

The studio came out on top of a heavy bidding war for the project, beating out Lionsgate and Sony among others, and is in the thick of negotiations. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

If deals make, Krasinski will write, direct, produce and star. Reynolds would co-star alongside Krasinski in the Dr. Dolittle-like tale of a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side and it’s up to Reynolds’ character to save the world from those that become evil.

The package hit the desks of studios early last week, immediately sparking interest due to the names involved and the high concept nature of the story.

For Reynolds, Friends will mark the actor’s second high-profile package to be sold in a bidding war in as many weeks. Apple earlier paid a handsome price to land a comedic and musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that Reynolds will headline opposite Will Ferrell. He next stars in Michael Bay’s Netflix movie, 6 Underground, as well as Free Guy, Shawn Levy’s adventure comedy being released by Fox/Disney.  

Krasinski established himself as a leading man and director with the runaway hit, A Quiet Place, and is now in post-production on a sequel. Paramount is behind the movies (the second installment is set for a March 20, 2020 release) and the studio was keen to keep the actor-filmmaker in its family, moving aggressively to snag Friends away from rivals.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Krasinski is repped by WME and Schreck Rose.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'The Batman' and the Potential of Catwoman
    by Richard Newby
  2. 'Joker' Actor on Joaquin Phoenix's One Rule on Set
    by Brian Davids
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Borys Kit
  3. by Borys Kit
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Angela Davis, Beyoncé's Favorite Spin Instructor, Quits Soul Cycle
by Chris Gardner
2.
'Team America: World Police': THR's 2004 Review
by Kirk Honeycutt
3.
Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski Teaming for Fantasy Comedy 'Imaginary Friends' (Exclusive)
by Borys Kit
4.
The Weinstein Co. Gets Closer to Suing Harvey and Bob Weinstein
by Eriq Gardner
5.
Andrew Cuomo Criticized for Using Racial Slur During Interview
by the Associated Press