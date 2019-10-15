Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski Teaming for Fantasy Comedy 'Imaginary Friends' (Exclusive)

If deals make, Krasinski will write, direct, produce and star. Reynolds would co-star alongside Krasinski in the Dr. Dolittle-like tale of a man who can see and talk to people’s imaginary friends, befriending those that have been forgotten or discarded. However, some imaginary friends, lacking love and friendship, turn to the dark side and it’s up to Reynolds’ character to save the world from those that become evil.

The package hit the desks of studios early last week, immediately sparking interest due to the names involved and the high concept nature of the story.

For Reynolds, Friends will mark the actor’s second high-profile package to be sold in a bidding war in as many weeks. Apple earlier paid a handsome price to land a comedic and musical interpretation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol that Reynolds will headline opposite Will Ferrell. He next stars in Michael Bay’s Netflix movie, 6 Underground, as well as Free Guy, Shawn Levy’s adventure comedy being released by Fox/Disney.

Krasinski established himself as a leading man and director with the runaway hit, A Quiet Place, and is now in post-production on a sequel. Paramount is behind the movies (the second installment is set for a March 20, 2020 release) and the studio was keen to keep the actor-filmmaker in its family, moving aggressively to snag Friends away from rivals.

Reynolds is repped by WME and Sloane Offer. Krasinski is repped by WME and Schreck Rose.