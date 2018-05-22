Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay Team for Skydance and Netflix's 'Six Underground'

The deal makes 'Six Underground' the biggest movie push for Netflix since making 'Bright.'

Ryan Reynolds and Michael Bay are heading to Netflix.

Ryan Reynolds will star in Six Underground, a Michael Bay action movie that is seeing Skydance Media partner with Netflix.

The deal makes Six Underground the biggest movie push for Netflix since making Bright, the cop action fantasy starring Will Smith and director David Ayer. Until now, the digital streaming giant has focused on more mid-level and low-budget productions and acquisitions. A movie by Bay, the filmmaker behind city-leveling staples such as the Transformers and Bad Boys franchises, and Reynolds, coming off the massive opening of Deadpool 2, is groundbreaking for the company.

For Six Underground, Reynolds will be reunited with his Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who penned the script.

Sources say the plot revolves around six billionaires who fake their own deaths and form an elite team to take down bad guys.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce Six Underground along with Bay.

Skydance already has a strong relationship with Netflix as the company produces the Emmy-nominated series Grace and Frankie and the sci-fi anthology series Altered Carbon.

Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 opened to $125.5 million domestically and $301 million worldwide. The actor is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.

Production is slated to begin this summer with an eye for a 2019 release.