Ryan Reynolds Names George Dewey President of Maximum Effort Prods. (Exclusive)

The duo worked together on the first 'Deadpool.'

Ryan Reynolds has tapped digital marketing veteran George Dewey to serve as the new president of Reynolds' company, Maximum Effort Productions.

The news comes as Reynolds and 20th Century Fox prepare to unleash Deadpool 2, the follow-up to the irreverant 2016 superhero pic that grossed $783.1 million at the worldwide box office, the top showing ever for an R-rated title, not adjusted for inflation.

At the time, Dewey headed up digital marketing at the Fox film studio. He played a key role in the marketing campaign for Deadpool, which swept the Clio awards in fall 2016.

"I worked closely with George on the campaign for the first Deadpool film. He was a powerful voice during the campaign and it was clear his insights extend far beyond marketing," Reynolds tells The Hollywood Reporter. "George has a deep understanding and appreciation for what audiences want and how to give it to them. Partnering with him at Maximum Effort is already one of the great highlights of my career."

In his new job, Dewey will oversee development, production and marketing for Maximum Prods.

Dewey arrives at Reynolds' production outfit from Megan Ellison's Annapurna Pictures, where he served as president of digital. At Fox, he was senior vp digital, working on such campaigns as Deadpool, The Martian, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Gone Girl.

He previously worked as an executive creative director at McCann Erickson NY, where his accounts included Verizon, the U.S. Army and Weight Watchers.