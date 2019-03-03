Ryan Reynolds Posts Tribute to John Candy on 25th Anniversary of Death

"If you haven't seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure," the 'Deadpool' star and Canadian actor said of his fellow countryman.

It has been 25 years since the sudden death of the beloved Canadian actor John Candy, and fellow countryman and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds marked the occasion Sunday with a touching tribute.

Along with the help of Candy's kids, Chris and Jen, Reynolds put together a nearly two-minute video showcasing the many works of the late comic actor.

"It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @ChrisCandy4u and @TheRealJenCandy," Reynolds posted along with the video.

Candy died March 4, 1994, in Durango, Mexico, of a massive heart attack while he was working on the film Wagons East.

The larger-than-life comedy star was known for his work in several film classics from the 1980s and 1990s, including Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Spaceballs, The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, Home Alone, Cool Runnings and Stripes, among many others.

"He was an amazing talent, an amazing force," his son, Chris, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. "He was on this planet to do a lot, and he did do a lot. I think that's what draws people into a lot of those characters, you felt for them. And that is something he came into the world with, that vulnerability."

