Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy Time-Travel Adventure Moves to Netflix From Paramount

Skydance, which made 'The Old Guard' for Netflix, is driving the project.
The time-travel adventure thriller that will see the reteaming of Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy is heading to Netflix. The feature, once titled Our Name Is Adam, hails from Skydance and is shifting from Paramount.

Reynolds and Levy, who have the high-profile video game adventure movie Free Guy set to hit theaters in December, will star in and direct, respectively, and produce the project.

Skydance and Netflix aren't letting the lack of novel coronavirus control in the U.S. halt movement on the project, with production on track to begin in November in Vancouver.

Reynolds will star as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds' character.

The Skydance project, written by Jonathan Tropper, had been set up at Paramount since 2012 and briefly had Tom Cruise attached. T.S. Nowlin and duo Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett were previous writers.

Although the project was at Paramount, Skydance was driving development. The company is capitalizing on the success of its relationship with Netflix, thanks to its very recently released buzzy hit The Old Guard and last year's blockbuster 6 Underground, which also starred Reynolds. Both movies were revealed this week to be among the streamer's 10 most watched movies and Skydance, run by David Ellison, is hoping for more of that kind of streaming magic.

Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Grange are producing through Skydance. Also producing is George Dewey through Reynolds' Maximum Effort banner.

Meanwhile, Reynolds and Levy's first project, Free Guy, made for 20th Century Fox before Disney's acquisition of the studio, was originally scheduled to open July 4, but was pushed back amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The action comedy is now set to be released Dec. 11.

