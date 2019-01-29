Ryan Reynolds to Star in Action-Comedy 'Shotgun Wedding'

Ryan Reynolds is getting back into the romantic comedy game — but with an action twist.

Reynolds will star in Shotgun Wedding for Lionsgate, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Pitch Perfect filmmaker Jason Moore will direct the film, which centers on a couple whose extravagant destination wedding is overrun by criminals. The couple must save both of their families, and along the way are reminded of why they wanted to get married.

Reynolds is producing via his Maximum Effort banner alongside Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman, both of whom worked with Reynolds on his last romantic comedy, 2009's The Proposal. Lieberman and Hoberman also produced on Lionsgate's Wonder.

Shotgun Wedding, which is set to shoot this summer, has a script by Mark Hammer, with New Girl creator Liz Meriwether also set to work on the script. Executive producers include Mandeville Films’ Alex Young and Maximum Effort’s George Dewey.

Reynolds will next be heard as the voice star of Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and has Michael Bay’s Netflix film 6 Underground coming up as well. Reynolds previously collaborated with Lionsgate on 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard, opposite Samuel L. Jackson. He was last seen on the big screen in Deadpool 2. He's also attached to the video game-focused action-comedy Free Guy.