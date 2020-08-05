HEAT VISION

Ryan Reynolds to Star in Family Comedy From 'Paddington' Director Paul King

by Mia Galuppo
Phil Lord and Chris Miller are developing the Universal project that is based on a Simon Rich New Yorker short story.
Ryan Reynolds is set to star in a Universal family comedy that will be helmed by Paul King, the director behind the much beloved Paddington movies.

The project hails from Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who signed a rich first-look deal with the studio, and is based on a New Yorker short story form the prolific writer Simon Rich.

Heat Vision breakdown

Everyday Parenting Tips will see Reynolds plays a dad dealing with the everyday challenges of family and raising kids made all the most difficult by an ongoing Great Monster Uprising.

Rich, who will soon release An American Pickle based on another New Yorker short story on to HBO Max, will pen.

Reynolds will produce with partner George Dewey through their Maximum Effort Productions alongside Lord and Miller, who will produce through their Lord Miller shingle, along with the banner's president of film Aditya Sood and Rich.

Universal’s svp production Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Rich is represented by UTA and Eastman & Eastman. Reynolds is represented by WME and Sloane Offer. Lord Miller is represented by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham. King is represented by WME and the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group.

