Salma Hayek in Early Talks to Join Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Chloe Zhao is directing the project based on the 1976 Jack Kirby-created comic book.

Salma Hayek may join the Marvel Universe.

The actress is in early talks to join Marvel’s The Eternals, which Chloe Zhao is directing for a shoot later this year.

Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani are also on board the superhero adventure project, which is based on the 1976 comic book series created by Jack Kirby. Angelina Jolie remains in talks to also star with no deal set.

The comic features superpowered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous offshoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials.

While Madden is understood to be playing the lkaris, the leader of the group, character details for Hayek’s potential role were not revealed.

The actress boasts Beatriz at Dinner and How to be a Latin Lover among her recent credits and recently wrapped The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.