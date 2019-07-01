Sam Claflin Joins Millie Bobby Brown in Legendary's 'Enola Holmes'

Henry Cavill and Helena Bonham Carter are already on the call sheet for the Legendary adventure project based on the book series by Nancy Springer.

Sam Claflin, the Hunger Games actor who starred in weepie Me Before You, has joined the growing cast of Enola Holmes, Legendary's adventure project based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer.

Claflin ads his name to the call sheet that already includes Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Fiona Shaw.

Harry Bradbeer is directing.

Springer's book series, which began with The Case of the Missing Marquess in 2006, comprises six books and tells the tale of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola, who turns out to be a highly capable detective in her own right.

Brown is playing Enola Holmes while Cavill will portray Sherlock Holmes Bonham Carter will play Enola's mother, according to sources.

Jack Thorne wrote the script for the story, which involves a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

Legendary is producing with Brown and her sister, Paige Brown, via the duo's PCMA Productions shingle. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary.

Claflin appeared as Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games movies and had a role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides. His turn as a paraplegic opposite Emilia Clarke in Me Before You saw that movie gross $208 million worldwide.

The actor, repped by CAA and Independent Talent Group, next appears in the Charlie’s Angels reboot.