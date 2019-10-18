Sam Raimi, Columbia Team for Island Thriller (Exclusive)

Mark Swift and Damian Shannon, who wrote 2009’s reboot of Friday the 13th, will write the script based on their original idea. Raimi will direct and produce via his Raimi Productions. The company’s Zainab Azizi will also produce.

Details are being kept far from shore but sources say the project is being described as “Misery meets Cast Away” in tone. Misery is the Stephen King novel that centered on an author who suffers a car accident and is then saved by his biggest fan, who turns out to be psychotically homicidal. Cast Away was the 2000 drama that starred Tom Hanks as a man struggling to survive after being stranded on a deserted island.

The project was due to hit buyers Wednesday and Thursday but once Columbia heard the pitch, it moved quickly and aggressively to take it off the table. Andrea Giannetti will oversee for the studio.

“I am thrilled to be reunited with Columbia Pictures and re-teaming with Sanford (Panitch, Sony’s motion pictures group president) and Ange (Giannetti),” said Raimi in a statement. “I have been a fan of Shannon and Swift and we have found the perfect adventure to share with the world.”

Raimi has worked with Shannon and Swift previously on a long-in-the-works Bermuda Triangle project, which is still in development at Skydance. The writers are writing a take on A Christmas Carol for the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Films and The Good, the Evil & the Undead for Legendary.

The project marks a return to horror for Raimi, who hasn’t helmed one since 2009’s Drag Me to Hell. The filmmaker made his name in the genre with his cult hit Evil Dead movies. Raimi also famously helmed the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy, movies that helped pave the way for today’s blockbuster comic book movie culture. Raimi Productions recently made Aleandre Aja’s Crawl for Paramount.

Raimi is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson while Shannon and Swift were repped in the deal by McKuin Frankel.