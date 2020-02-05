Sam Raimi in Talks to Replace Scott Derrickson As 'Doctor Strange 2' Director

Raimi's Spider-Man films starred Tobey Maguire and combined the schlocky sensibilities he'd honed making cult classics Evil Dead and Dark Man with the 1960s-era comics of Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The trilogy was a big success for Sony's Columbia Pictures, earning more than $2.5 billion globally, though the third installment failed to excite fans and critics. In the years since leaving Peter Parker behind, Raimi has spent most of his time producing films such as Don't Breathe and Crawl, and directing 2009's Drag Me to Hell and the 2013 hit Oz the Great and Powerful, starring his Spider-Man star James Franco.

Multiverse of Madness once again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme. It is said to be Marvel Studios' first scary movie, and will be connected to the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, which bows in December and stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen's Scarlett Witch will appear in Multiverse of Madness, which has a release date of May 7, 2021. It is eying a May production start.

In addition to 2016's Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch has appeared as the character in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.