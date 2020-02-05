HEAT VISION

Sam Raimi in Talks to Replace Scott Derrickson As 'Doctor Strange 2' Director

by Aaron Couch, Borys Kit
The filmmaker returns to Marvel after directing the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy.
Sam Raimi   |   Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
The filmmaker returns to Marvel after directing the original 'Spider-Man' trilogy.

In a magical turn of events, Sam Raimi is returning to the Marvel fold. The filmmaker, who oversaw the original Spider-Man trilogy from 2002-07, is in talks to direct Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The move comes after the surprise Jan. 9 news that Scott Derrickson, who helmed the 2016 Doctor Strange movie, was exiting Multiverse of Madness over "creative differences." Derrickson will remain on board as an executive producer.

Heat Vision breakdown

Raimi's Spider-Man films starred Tobey Maguire and combined the schlocky sensibilities he'd honed making cult classics Evil Dead and Dark Man with the 1960s-era comics of Spider-Man creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko. The trilogy was a big success for Sony's Columbia Pictures, earning more than $2.5 billion globally, though the third installment failed to excite fans and critics. In the years since leaving Peter Parker behind, Raimi has spent most of his time producing films such as Don't Breathe and Crawl, and directing 2009's Drag Me to Hell and the 2013 hit Oz the Great and Powerful, starring his Spider-Man star James Franco.

Multiverse of Madness once again stars Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme. It is said to be Marvel Studios' first scary movie, and will be connected to the upcoming Disney+ series WandaVision, which bows in December and stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Olsen's Scarlett Witch will appear in Multiverse of Madness, which has a release date of May 7, 2021. It is eying a May production start.

In addition to 2016's Doctor Strange, Cumberbatch has appeared as the character in Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Comics Watch: Marvel's 'Vader' Begins with a 'Star Wars' Shocker
    by Richard Newby
  2. DC Sets Free Comic Book Day Releases for 2020
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Richard Newby
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Chris Thilk
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness': Film Review | Sundance 2020
by Deborah Young
2.
Veteran Publicist Amy Prenner Joins Brandstyle Communications
by Jordan Wilson
3.
'Gears 5' Studio Head Departs Company to Oversee 'Diablo' Franchise at Blizzard
by Patrick Shanley
4.
Oscars "Night Before" Party Sets Star Hosts, Hollywood Reporter Returns as Sponsor
by THR Staff
5.
Hollywood Pays Tribute to "Incredible Icon" Kirk Douglas
by Trilby Beresford, Lexy Perez