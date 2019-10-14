Samara Weaving Joins Henry Golding in G.I. Joe Spinoff 'Snake Eyes'

Robert Schwentke, who helmed two installments of the Divergent franchise, is directing the action project that has Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner producing.

Snake Eyes, being played by Golding, is the ninja commando that first appeared in the 1980s as part of Hasbro and Marvel Comics’ relaunch of the toy line, dubbed G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the script for the solo installment, which centers on Snake Eyes seeking revenge for his father’s death by joining a ninja clan and in the process finding acceptance.

Andre Koji is already set to play Storm Shadow, a ninja who is both Snake Eyes’ blood bother and archenemy. Iko Uwais is playing Hard Master, Snake Eyes’ tough as nails teacher who is also a skilled sword master. Ursula Corbero will play the evil agent known as the Baroness.

Weaving will play they key role of Scarlett, the traditionally red-haired counter-intelligence officer who was the first female figure of the revamped Joe toyline in the 1980s. The character had a unique bond with Snake Eyes and frequently partnered with him.

Rachel Nichols played the character in the 2009 film, G.I .Joe: Rise of Cobra.

Weaving appeared in several movies such as Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Babysitter (in the latter as the titular and evil character) as well as Showtime’s SMILF. This summer she toplined Ready or Not, Fox Searchlight’s well-reviewed bloody horror movie. The movie has grossed over $50 million worldwide on a bidget of $6 million since its late August release.

