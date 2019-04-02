'Mouse Guard' Movie Adds British Comedian Samson Kayo (Exclusive)

Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are already on board the motion-capture feature, which is described as 'Game of Thrones' with mice.

BAFTA-nominated actor Samson Kayo has booked a role in Mouse Guard, Fox’s adaptation of the Boom! Studios comic to be directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Maze Runner movies.

It is the first American role for the British actor, who now joins Idris Elba, Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on the film project, which is being described as a sort of Game of Thrones with mice.

Based on the comics and graphic novel by David Petersen, Mouse Guard is a set in a medieval world and tells of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm. Enemies range from predators such as foxes and eagles to other rodents. The series from Archaia/Boom! is a two-time Eisner Award winner.

Kayo will play a member of the guard named Saxson, who is described as being a lush and a scalawag and who has a fiery temperament and an inclination for melodrama.

Mouse Guard is scheduled to begin shooting next month using motion capture and having WETA providing visual effects.

Across the pond, Kayo is known for his work on the comedy series Timewasters as well as the comedy sketch series Famalam. It was the latter that earned the actor a BAFTA nomination for best male performance in a comedy program as well as two Royal Television Society Awards. He also co-created an upcoming sitcom titled Sliced.

Kayo is repped by CAA, Artists First and Troika.